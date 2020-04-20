Bankruptcy News
April 20, 2020 / 7:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Virgin Australia preparing to enter voluntary administration- SMH

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd is preparing to enter voluntary administration, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources, with the cash-strapped carrier unable to weather the coronavirus crisis due to its debt load.

The newspaper said the airline’s board of directors was meeting on Monday, with a source saying the announcement of it going into administration was “imminent”.

Virgin did not respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
