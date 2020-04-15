Virgin Australia suspends trading as talks over rescue package remain incomplete

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Thursday suspended trading in its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the coronavirus crisis.

The airline had halted trading on Tuesday but said in an update on Thursday that discussions remained confidential and incomplete and requested a suspension of trading for up to seven days.

Virgin has asked the Australian government for A$1.4 billion ($883.54 million) in loans with no success so far.

It is also in talks with creditors about debt restructuring options such as a debt-for-equity swap and has hired UBS, Morgan Stanley, Houlihan Lokey and Deloitte as advisers, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who was not authorised to speak publicly. ($1 = 1.5845 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed Editing by Shri Navaratnam)