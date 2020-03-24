Company News
March 24, 2020 / 9:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Virgin Australia to cut 90% of domestic flights, put 8,000 staff on leave

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was cutting 90% of its domestic capacity, temporarily grounding 125 aircraft, and putting 80% of its employees on leave until at least the end of May as demand plummets due to the coronavirus.

The moves at Australia’s No. 2 airline will affect 8,000 workers and all operations of its low-cost subsidiary Tigerair Australia will be suspended. It had already grounded all international flights. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
