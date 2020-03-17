Virgin Australia to suspend all international flying as demand plummets

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would suspend all international flying from March 30 to June 14 and cut its domestic capacity in half because of government travel restrictions and lower demand due to the coronavirus.

Australia’s No. 2 airline will ground the equivalent of 53 aircraft from its fleet, including all of its widebody jets.

“The temporary grounding of the international fleet and reduction in domestic capacity will impact the company’s workforce and the group is working constructively with our team members and their unions,” the airline said in a statement. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler)