Australia's Viva Energy slashes 2020 capex guidance, defers buyback

April 9 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas firm Viva Energy Group Ltd lowered on Thursday its capital expenditure guidance for 2020 and deferred a share buyback citing restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it now expects capital expenditure for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be between A$60 million to A$80 million ($37.24 million to $49.66 million), compared to the prior range of A$140 million to A$160 million.

An on-market share buyback to return proceeds from the company’s realised investment in Viva Energy REIT will be delayed, the company added in the statement. ($1 = 1.6111 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)