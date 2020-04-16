Volkswagen withdraws 2020 outlook after renvenue drop 8% in Q1

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group on Thursday said that it was withdrawing its outlook for 2020 amid uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak which caused a fall in demand and group revenue to drop 8% in the first quarter of this year.

Volkswagen said it expected first quarter revenue at around 55 billion euros ($59.83 billion), down from 60.01 billion euros in the year-earlier period.

The full year outlook “can no longer be achieved”, Volkswagen said. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Edward Taylor)