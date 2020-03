BRATISLAVA, March 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Slovak unit will extend a shutdown of its plants in Bratislava, Martin and Stupava by four working days until April 9, spokeswoman Lucia Kovarovic Makayova said on Friday.

VW had suspended production on March 17 for an initial two weeks but had extended the outages since, and the spokeswoman said they would remain closed longer again because of continuing low demand and restricted supply chains, she said. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva)