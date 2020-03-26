UPDATE 1-Volkswagen extends production halt as demand sinks and supply chains falter

(Updates with details)

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen , the world’s biggest carmaker, said on Thursday that it will extend stops to production in Germany as it deals with fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The German carmaker, which owns the Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Skoda brands, said that it was responding to weakening demand and supply chain disruptions.

The extension of four days until April 9 involves all its German plants for Volkswagen passenger cars, commercial vehicles and components.

Volkswagen has been taking measures to secure liquidity, its supply chains, and to continue with strategic projects such as the launch of the company’s ID.3 electric car and the supply of battery cells.

The carmaker said that it had applied for a government program to reduce the working hours of 80,000 employees.