Volkswagen planning shorter hours for 80,000 German workers - Focus

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen is planning to put around 80,000 employees in Germany on shorter working hours because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, Focus magazine reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.

The company has already temporarily shut plants in Europe and around the world in response to the collapse in demand brought about by the virus.

The German government has passed economic support measures allowing it to supplement the reduced salaries of workers placed on shorter working hours. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal)