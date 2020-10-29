EU Commission says talking to four companies on COVID vaccine

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in talks with four companies to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday following an EU leaders’ video conference.

The EU has already secured potential vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson. It has also said to be in talks with Moderna, CureVac and a partnership of Pfizer and BionTech. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)