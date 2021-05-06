Biden made decision to support IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines- White House

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden made the decision to back a proposed waiver for COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, the White House said on Thursday, denying that Biden administration officials had been split on the issue.
“He made this decision,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. “There was no split in this decision.”
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
