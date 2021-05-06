UK working with U.S., WTO on boosting COVID vaccine supply - spokesman

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain is discussing ways of increasing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines with the United States and World Trade Organization, a government spokesperson said on Thursday after Washington supported waiving their intellectual property rights.

“The UK is working with WTO members to resolve this issue. We are in discussions with the U.S. and WTO members to facilitate increased production and supply of Covid-19 vaccines,” the spokesman said.

“As one of the biggest donors to COVAX, we will ensure global access to vaccines and continue to encourage manufacturers to provide their vaccines on a not-for-profit, transparent basis.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Michael Holden)