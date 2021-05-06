India welcomes U.S. support over patent access for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of his American Rescue Plan from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s support for a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines to help make them available to more people more quickly.

India and South Africa have led a proposal at the WTO to waive protections for some patents and technology and boost vaccine production in developing countries.

“We are appreciative of U.S. support,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.