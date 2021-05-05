Biden says plans to back WTO waiver for vaccines

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he plans to back a World Trade Organization waiver for vaccine intellectual property and said he would talk about it later in the day.

“Yes, I’m going to talk about that later today, yes,” BIden told reporters in answer to a question about whether he intended to grant the waiver after he gave a speech regarding his proposed “American Rescue Plan.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland)