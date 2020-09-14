Wales says personal data of 18,000 COVID patients accidentally published

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Personal data concerning 18,105 residents of Wales who tested positive for COVID-19 was uploaded by mistake to a public server and spent 20 hours online in August, Public Health Wales said on Monday.

The data breach was a result of individual human error, the public health body said, adding that it had commissioned an external investigation into the data breach and taken steps to prevent any similar incident. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)