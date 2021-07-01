Walgreens lowers full-year COVID-19 vaccination forecast

July 1 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday lowered the forecast for COVID-19 vaccine shots to be administered this year, sending shares down nearly 7%.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company, among the largest U.S. pharmacies, said it now expects to administer 28 million vaccinations in 2021, with around 7 million vaccinations in the fourth quarter compared to 17 million in the third quarter.

The company had earlier planned to administer 26 million to 34 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)