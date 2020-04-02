Wartsila to lay off staff in Finland temporarily

April 2 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Wartsila said on Thursday it was initiating statutory negotiations with all its 3,800 employees in Finland over temporary layoffs of up to 90 days.

“The number of layoffs in our different functions, companies and locations will be determined in the course of the cooperation negotiations,” Wartsila said in a statement.

99% of Wartsila’s production goes to exports. On Tuesday the company issued a profit warning, saying demand for its products and services has started to weaken as its customers’ operations are hurt by coronavirus.