U.S. capital may end weekend subway service in 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The subway system serving the U.S. capital region may be forced to end weekend service, close 19 stations and reduce weekday operations in 2021, to bridge a forecast budget gap of $500 million if Congress does not approve additional assistance.

The system serves a region of about 6 million people, but like many public transit systems in the United States, has seen demand plummet because of the coronavirus pandemic. It may also have to cut back bus services.