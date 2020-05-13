REFILE-Washington, D.C. extends coronavirus-related stay-at-home order through June 8

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., the seat of the federal government, extended its stay-at-home order through June 8, the district’s mayor told reporters on Wednesday.

The district’s stay-at-home order, intended to combat the coronavirus outbreak, had last been scheduled to end on May 15. The announcement comes as the White House pushes for states to reopen businesses while public health experts urge caution. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)