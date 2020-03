REFILE-Waymo suspends robotaxi services with backup driver; fully automated rides to continue

(Refiles to clarify Waymo statement came on Tuesday, not Monday)

March 17 (Reuters) - Waymo said on Tuesday it is temporarily suspending ride-hailing services in Phoenix that require a backup driver due to the coronavirus outbreak, but said fully automated robotaxi services would continue.

Waymo, a unit of Alphabet Inc, added it was pausing self-driving tests in California.

"Removing the human driver holds great promise for not only making our roads safer, but for helping our riders stay healthy in these uncertain times," the company said in a blogpost waymo.com/coronavirus.