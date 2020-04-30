Bonds News
Wells Fargo to stop granting home equity lines amid uncertainty - sources

April 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Thursday it will temporarily stop accepting applications for home equity loans given the economic uncertainty fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks have been making moves to tighten credit quality in response to the novel coronavirus which has threatened to plunge the global economy into a deep recession.

Rival bank JPMorgan Chase & Co temporarily stopped accepting new applications for home equity lines of credit on April 17.

