Governors of California, Oregon and Washington make deal to reopen economies

LOS ANGELES, April 13 (Reuters) - The governors of three U.S. West Coast states, California, Oregon and Washington, said on Monday they had reached an agreement to work together to reopen their economies and lift health restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The governors did not give a precise timeline for lifting strict “stay-at-home” orders, saying it would require a decline in the rate of spread of the virus first. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb Editing by Chris Reese)