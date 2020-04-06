Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 6, 2020 / 6:20 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Britain's WH Smith to raise equity to get it through coronavirus crisis

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith said on Monday it had secured new lending facilities of 120 million pounds ($147 million) to get it through the coronavirus crisis which are conditional on raising new equity.

As a result, the group is in an advanced stage of preparation for an equity issue of a maximum of 13.7% of its issued share capital through a placing of shares.

“These financing arrangements, coupled with a broad range of mitigating actions to manage the cost base and cash-flow, will provide sufficient liquidity to deal with this most challenging of trading environments,” it said. ($1 = 0.8167 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below