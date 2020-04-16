Healthcare
Romania lifts all wheat export restrictions - interior minister

BUCHAREST, April 16 (Reuters) - Romania lifted all export restrictions for wheat and other food products to non-European Union destinations, enforced on April 10, Interior Minister Marcel vela said on Thursday.

“There’s a new military decree, number 9 ... an assessment was made, there are supplies for domestic consumption: all restrictions under Decree number 8th are now lifted.”

Earlier in the day, Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros told Reuters, that wheat export contracts sealed before April 10, when a military decree banning cereal exports to non-European destinations took effect, are not halted.

Romania is a major cereals exporter to the Middle East, with Egypt a key buyer. Egypt is tapping the market on Thursday for wheat, its second consecutive tender this week as it seeks to beef up its strategic reserves.

Reporting by Radu Marinas

