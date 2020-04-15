CORRECTED-Bezos and Zuckerberg join White House phone calls on reopening U.S. economy

(Corrects to reflect that CEOs participated in separate conference calls)

April 15 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon.com Inc, and Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Inc’s CEO, on Wednesday participated in White House conference calls about how to reopen the U.S. economy in light of the coronavirus pandemic, company spokespeople said.

The phone calls followed an announcement Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump about the formation of advisory groups on how to open up the country, which include other top U.S. executives such as Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook.