Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said Wednesday.

J&J remains committed to providing 100 million doses by June but deliveries are likely to be “back end loaded” as J&J works with the U.S. government to boost supply, said Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, on a press call.

“Across the last few weeks we’ve learned that there is not a big inventory of Johnson and Johnson. There’s a few million doses that we’ll start with,” Zients said. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell)