White House working to fix federal COVID vaccine tracking system, says official

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. government is working to correct problems with the federal system for tracking the shipment and administration of COVID-19 vaccines after state officials said it was not accurately reflecting the progress of the vaccine rollout, a top U.S. healthcare official said on Monday.

“We are actively working on the vaccine tracker, we recognize their challenges... and we are working to fix them imminently,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a news briefing.

The CDC’s vaccine tracker said as of Monday morning that more than 75 million doses have been delivered to states and territories and around 64 million shots have been given.