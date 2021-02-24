Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

White House sees 3-4 mln J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated next week

By Reuters Staff

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States expects to allocate three to four million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine next week, pending approval later this week, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeffrey Zients, said on Wednesday.

A Johnson & Johnson executive on Tuesday had said the company expected to ship nearly 4 million doses upon authorization.

Reporting By Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Rebecca Spalding; writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

