White House sees 3-4 mln J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated next week

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States expects to allocate three to four million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine next week, pending approval later this week, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeffrey Zients, said on Wednesday.
A Johnson & Johnson executive on Tuesday had said the company expected to ship nearly 4 million doses upon authorization.
Reporting By Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Rebecca Spalding; writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
