Healthcare

White House to invoke DPA to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Friday it was invoking the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer Inc ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production and that “every option” was on the table to produce more Johnson & Johnson vaccine should it be authorized.

It will also use the wartime powers to increase at-home COVID-19 tests, and make more surgical gloves in the U.S., officials said at a Friday media briefing.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Rebecca Spalding in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

