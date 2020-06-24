All African countries now have coronavirus lab testing capacity - WHO chief

ADDIS ABABA, June 24 (Reuters) - All African countries have developed laboratory capacity to test for the coronavirus, as of Tuesday, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that the pandemic was accelerating.

“The most recent one million cases of COVID-19 were reported in just one week,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual conference on COVID-19 vaccine development and access across the continent. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Jon Boyle)