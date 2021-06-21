Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biotechnology

WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in SAfrica- Tedros

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is setting up a technology transfer hub for producing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, with Afrigen Biologics and Biovac to be involved, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

“Today I am delighted to announce that WHO is in discussions with a consortium of companies and institutions to establish a technology transfer hub in South Africa,” Tedros told a news conference.

“The consortium involves a company Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, which will act as the hub both by manufacturing mRNA vaccines itself & by providing training to a manufacturer Biovac,” he said.

Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva and Matthias Blamont in Paris; writing by Stephanie Nebehay

