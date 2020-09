FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BOGOTA (Reuters) - It may take several tries to find the best vaccine for COVID-19, the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) director Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday, as she urged countries to begin preparing vaccination plans.

Influenza could put additional pressure on health systems around the region, PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said.