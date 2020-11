GENEVA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. mission in Geneva on Friday issued a statement urging World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to take part in a major meeting the body is hosting next week.

The virtual meeting of 194 member states is set to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and related health issues. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)