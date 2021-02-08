WHO expected to back use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in adults - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: A vail of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Basingstoke Fire Station, in Basingstoke, Britain February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization is soon expected to back the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in adults of all ages, the Daily Telegraph reported bit.ly/2YUKlXP.

Earlier on Monday, WHO’s COVAX programme, which aims to provide vaccine doses in poor countries, said the recommendations for use of the vaccine are being finalised and will be presented to the WHO Director-General on Feb 9.

The WHO is also expected to endorse a strategy of delaying second doses of the vaccine for up to 12 weeks, as the United Kingdom has done, the newspaper reported.