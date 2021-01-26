Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO expected to review AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on February 8: expert

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s vaccine advisory panel has tentatively scheduled a review of the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine for February 8, an expert said on Tuesday.

“Reviewing the data from AstraZeneca, and we have tentatively - I have to underline tentatively - scheduled a meeting of SAGE to discuss policy recommendation on February 8th,” Joachim Hombach, executive secretary of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE), told a news briefing held as it issued recommendations on the use of the Moderna vaccine.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Matthias Blamont in Paris

