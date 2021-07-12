WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters while others still need vaccines

GENEVA, July 12 (Reuters) - Countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths were again rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the infectious Delta variant was becoming dominant, and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers. (Reporting by Emma Farge, John Revill and Peter Graff; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alex Richardson)