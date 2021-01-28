China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigation

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China’s National Health Commission head Ma Xiaowei discussed cooperation on coronavirus origin tracing with the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom in a phone call on Wednesday.

A WHO team is currently in China to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released on the NHC website on Thursday, both men also exchanged views on the prevention and response assessment of infectious diseases. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Toby Chopra)