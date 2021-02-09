COVID virus could have been circulating elsewhere before Wuhan discovery - Chinese expert

FILE PHOTO: Liang Wannian of China's National Health Commision attends a news conference of the World Health Organisation (WHO) - China Joint Mission on Covid-19 - about its investigation of the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - The virus that causes COVID-19 could have been circulating in other regions before it was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, a top expert at China’s health authority said on Tuesday.

Liang Wannian, an expert with China’s Health Commission, also told a press briefing at the end of a nearly one-month visit to Wuhan by a World Health Organization-led team that there had been no substantial spread of the virus in the city before the late 2019 outbreak.