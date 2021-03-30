WHO says COVID-19 origins study not extensive enough, cites data access 'difficulties'

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - A World Health Organization team probing the new coronavirus’s origins cited problems accessing raw data, the health agency’s chief said on Tuesday, calling for further studies because the assessment, so far, has not been extensive enough.

“In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after the report of a team that traveled to Wuhan, China, this year was released. “I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing.”

Although the team concluded a laboratory leak was the least likely hypothesis for the virus that causes COVID-19, the WHO said, the matter requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions.

“I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough,” Tedros said. “Further data and studies will be needed to reach more robust conclusions.”