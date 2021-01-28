WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins leaves quarantine hotel

WUHAN, China, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel on Thursday to begin fieldwork, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019.

The team boarded a bus and departed the hotel shortly after 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) without speaking to journalists. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley Writing by Tony Munroe Editing by Shri Navaratnam)