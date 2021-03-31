Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine data show efficacy: WHO

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the World Health Organization, the chair of a WHO advisory panel said on Wednesday.

The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) hopes to issue recommendations on those vaccines by the end of April, its chair Alejandro Cravioto, told a news briefing.

The vaccines would first require WHO emergency use listing.