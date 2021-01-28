WHO team to visit Wuhan hospitals, labs and market - tweet

GENEVA (Reuters) - Scientists led by the World Health Organization (WHO) plan to visit hospitals, labs and markets in the Chinese central city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the WHO said.

“Field visits will include the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan market, Wuhan CDC laboratory,” the Geneva-based agency said in a tweet, adding that they would speak with some of the first COVID-19 patients in the outbreak that began in December 2019.

After their quarantine ended on Thursday, their first face-to-face meetings with Chinese scientists will be held on Friday, followed by field visits in and around Wuhan, it said.