China refuses to give WHO raw data on early COVID-19 cases -WSJ

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China has refused to give the World Health Organization raw data on its early COVID-19 cases, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing WHO investigators who it said described heated exchanges over lack of detail.

The world health agency officials said raw, personalized data could help them determine how and when the coronavirus first spread in China, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)