FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization’s team of international experts to investigate the origin of COVID-19 will fly from Singapore to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 14.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.