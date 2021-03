March 4 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of COVID-19 is planning to scrap an interim report on its recent mission to China amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington over the investigation and an appeal from one international group of scientists for a new probe, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/388QK6F on Thursday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)