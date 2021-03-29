WHO says COVID likely passed from bats to humans through another animal: AP

FILE PHOTO: Bats fly in a cave in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv July 31, 2012.REUTERS/Nir Elias

(Reuters) - A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely”, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered, and the team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis, the report bit.ly/3waktXl added, citing a draft copy obtained by the Associated Press.