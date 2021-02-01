WHO team having 'productive talks' in China about COVID's origins

Security personnel stand guard as the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic visits the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in Wuhan, China February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization team visiting China to explore the origins of the coronavirus is having productive talks with its Chinese counterparts, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.

“They are having very productive discussions with Chinese counterparts, visiting different hospitals ... a very good visit” to a marketplace, she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.