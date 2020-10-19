WHO chief Tedros says 184 countries signed up to vaccine facility

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that 184 countries have now joined the COVAX facility, which aims to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries.
“Equitably sharing vaccines is the fastest way to safeguard high-risk communities, stabilise health systems and drive a truly global economic recovery,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.
Ecuador and Uruguay were the most recent countries to join, he said.
Reporting by Michael Shields and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson
