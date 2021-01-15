WHO expects first COVAX vaccines for poorer countries to go out this quarter

GENEVA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist expects the first batch of coronavirus vaccines to go out under the COVAX scheme for poorer countries in the first quarter of this year.

Soumya Swaminathan was speaking at a virtual briefing in Geneva. COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Toby Chopra)