WHO says 172 countries engaging with global COVID-19 vaccine plan

GENEVA/LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Some 172 countries are engaging with the WHO-led COVAX plan designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday, but more funding is urgently needed and countries should now make binding commitments.

“Initially, when there will be limited supply (of COVID-19 vaccines), it’s important to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the globe,” the WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing. (Reporting by Kate Kelland, John Miller and Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Giles Elgood)